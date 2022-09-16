Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’

An Indiana woman says her baby couldn't wait and she ended up giving birth on the side of a highway. (Source: WEVV)
By Clare Dugan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway.

“My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell.

She said she had called her husband home, and they headed out for the hospital when she thought she was going into labor.

“I told him to come home, but I wasn’t positive about the baby coming,” Emily Waddell said.

As a mother of three, it wasn’t her first rodeo. But this time would be different.

“When we were getting on the interstate, I said, ‘I do not want to have a baby in the truck,” Emily Waddell said.

Emily Waddell’s husband, Stephan Waddell, said she grabbed his arm and told him to pull over before he jumped into action and caught his baby girl.

Emily Waddell said while they waited for help, she called her sister, a labor and delivery nurse.

“My sister was like, ‘Are you joking? You did not just have a baby on the interstate,” Emily Waddell said.

The couple said that indeed happened as they welcomed Reagan Waddell to the world on Monday at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“Luckily, between the people on the phone and my sister. We were able to make things go smooth,” Emily Waddell said.

Stephan Waddell said it was the coolest thing they’ll probably ever do but doesn’t want to do it again.

Copyright 2022 WEVV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
Angela Marie Holt, 47.
Knoxville woman charged with killing mother
Trent Greene is accused of inappropriate contact with a 16 and 18 year old while a youth pastor...
Knox County youth pastor arrested for sexual battery
Savion Herring, 23.
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team

Latest News

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media...
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation
After last weekend’s Smoky Mountain Air Show, the 134th Air Refueling Wing is back to work,...
Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show
One of the storefronts developers said they are working on
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville