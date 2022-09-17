63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning.

Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death.

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play

This story is developing. WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.