63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

trail
trail(WWNY)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning.

Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death.

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play

This story is developing. WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

