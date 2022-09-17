One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Officials responded to the fatal crash on Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene.

As a result, a northbound and southbound lane on Alcoa Highway was closed, causing delays in both directions, according to APD. The delay is expected to last several hours.

The individual who died in the crash has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

