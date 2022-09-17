One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say

The investigation is ongoing.
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Officials responded to the fatal crash on Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene.

As a result, a northbound and southbound lane on Alcoa Highway was closed, causing delays in both directions, according to APD. The delay is expected to last several hours.

The individual who died in the crash has not been identified at this time.

PLEASE BE AWARE: Expect delays on Northbound Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit this morning due to a fatal crash....

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Saturday, September 17, 2022

