East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

Overcoming Believers Church gave people free gas at an Exxon gas station on Saturday.
A man puts free gas into his car at a Exxon gas station on Saturday.
A man puts free gas into his car at a Exxon gas station on Saturday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas.

The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.

“It means a lot,” gas recipient Rodney Bonds said, “Everybody should just put everything aside and help each other.”

Dee Pulliam, a volunteer at the gas giveaway, explained that a homeless single mother drove up and got emotional.

“So she’s in a car with her and her kids and so to just pause for a moment and to express comfort for her, encouragement for her that there are resources that we will as a church connect her to, to pray over her, slip a little something in her hand and just see God work in those moments,” Pulliam said.

Cars line up at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street to receive free gas...
Cars line up at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street to receive free gas from Overcoming Believers Church on Saturday.(Richard Mason)

Senior Pastor Daryl Arnold started the non-denominational church 19 years ago. He explained how important it is to him and his church to help serve the community.

The budget for the giveaway was supposed to be $8,000, but the church later considered raising it to $9,000 once they noticed more cars were coming, according to Arnold.

“We always have wanted to be known for a church that served its community. So, this is just one of the things that we do periodically to make sure that people understand that we are the hands and feet of Jesus,” Arnold said.

