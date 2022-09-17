‘GatlinBURGER’ week to kick off, celebrate hamburgers

Celebrating the All-American hamburger for an entire week, GatlinBURGER Week returns with exciting culinary flare.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This coming week, Gatlinburg has gone all out for the American class: the hamburger.

Calling it, GatlinBURGER week, the city has 18 different restaurants participating in the event. The public is invited to try at least three different burgers throughout the week and decide which restaurant had the best creation.

Each restaurant comes up with a different type of burger. For example, you could get a breakfast burger or a Spanish-themed burger.

From Sept. 18 to 24, local restaurants will be taking the humble meat patty to the next level and selling that specialty for just $9, all the while contending for the title of GatlinBURGER Burgermeister.

Puckers Funguy Burger Eight-ounce Angus Beef with melted brie, roasted mushrooms and truffle mayo on a brioche bun.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Restaurants participating in the event are Cliff Top Restaurant, Smokehouse, Bennett’s Pit BBQ, Boudicca’s Celtic Pub, Crawdaddy’s, Delauder’s BBQ, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, Howard’s Restaurant, J.O.E. and Pop’s Sub Shoppe, Little House of Pancakes, Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina, Margaritaville Resort, Seasons of Ober Restaurant, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Split Rail Eats, Three Jimmy’s, The Park Grill, and TGI Fridays.

For more information about GatlinBURGER Week and for a complete list of participating restaurants and specialty burgers, visit the website here.

Flapjack’s Stack One sausage patty, bacon and eggs stacked between three mini waffles. Served with a side of warm maple syrup.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

