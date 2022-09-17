LIVE THREAD | #15 Vols host Akron Zips

Tennessee looking to improve to 3-0 on the 2022 season
On Shields Watkins Field
On Shields Watkins Field(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a hard-fought road win over Pitt last weekend, No. 15 Tennessee returns home to host Akron on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols are hoping to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and will look to remain unbeaten against opponents from the current Mid-American Conference.

This weekend, Tennessee is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first night game in Neyland Stadium. On Sept. 16, 1972, No. 7 Tennessee topped Joe Paterno’s No. 6 Penn State, 28-21.

Today’s game against the Zips will be the second night game for the Vols this season after defeating Ball State, 59-10, in the season opener. Vols by the way, are clad in all Big Orange against the Zips.

Players wearing all orange uniforms vs. Akron
Players wearing all orange uniforms vs. Akron(Rick Russo)

1ST QUARTER

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Marie Holt, 47.
Knoxville woman charged with killing mother
Trent Greene is accused of inappropriate contact with a 16 and 18 year old while a youth pastor...
Knox County youth pastor arrested for sexual battery
Savion Herring, 23.
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid

Latest News

Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls
More than 22 thousand pounds of frozen beef recalled
A man puts free gas into his car at a Exxon gas station on Saturday.
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
Plane crash
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Danny Scott Wild, 59
Grainger County man charged with rape of a child