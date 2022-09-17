LIVE THREAD | #15 Vols host Akron Zips
Tennessee looking to improve to 3-0 on the 2022 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a hard-fought road win over Pitt last weekend, No. 15 Tennessee returns home to host Akron on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols are hoping to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and will look to remain unbeaten against opponents from the current Mid-American Conference.
This weekend, Tennessee is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first night game in Neyland Stadium. On Sept. 16, 1972, No. 7 Tennessee topped Joe Paterno’s No. 6 Penn State, 28-21.
Today’s game against the Zips will be the second night game for the Vols this season after defeating Ball State, 59-10, in the season opener. Vols by the way, are clad in all Big Orange against the Zips.
1ST QUARTER
