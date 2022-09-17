Mostly dry for the weekend

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday and the start of this weekend! The sun will mix with clouds for must of the day, but that won’t hold our temperatures back very much.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon. It’ll feel a bit sticky as it’ll be 1-2 degrees higher than the actual temperature.

Highs on Saturday will be near 85 in Knoxville to 82 in Crossville.

Tonight, a mix of clouds and stars with temperatures near 60 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with just a few clouds area. Overall, Sunday should be a beautiful end to the weekend with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.

Limited rain chances stay with us for much of the rest of the week ahead. Tuesday looks to be our best chance, but that will be limited at best. We’ll increase the temperatures leading right on to Thursday and the start of fall as we get back into the low 90s.

