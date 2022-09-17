Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Aimee Dixon, 57, was killed on State Highway 62 near Big Mountain Church Road. A car was traveling westbound on Highway 62 while Dixon drove east, the report said. The car going west reportedly hit a guardrail, causing it to cross to the other side of the road, hitting Dixon’s car. A third car traveling behind Dixon was also involved in the crash.

An email sent to Oak Ridge Schools parents and teachers had a statement by Dr. Holly Cross with the school system:

Tragically, we have received word today that we have lost a beloved member of our Linden Lion family, Aimee Dixon, a second-grade teacher. Aimee was a passionate person who always wanted everyone to know how loved and important they are. When we did Girls on the Run, she made sure every individual girl knew her worth. She was a creative artist inside and outside the classroom. She has been a part of the Linden family for the past ten years. Our dear Aimee will be deeply missed by all of us. We realize this is a difficult time for our school community. To support our faculty, staff, and students, additional counseling support will be available on-site at Linden all day Monday. Please contact a school administrator or counselor if your child needs additional support.

