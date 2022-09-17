Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Aimee Dixon, 57, was killed on State Highway 62 near Big Mountain Church Road. A car was traveling westbound on Highway 62 while Dixon drove east, the report said. The car going west reportedly hit a guardrail, causing it to cross to the other side of the road, hitting Dixon’s car. A third car traveling behind Dixon was also involved in the crash.

An email sent to Oak Ridge Schools parents and teachers had a statement by Dr. Holly Cross with the school system:

