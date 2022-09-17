Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County resident was swindled out of more than $120,000 after a scammer took things to a new level recently, according to the sheriff’s office.

A scammer has been posing as a federal law enforcement officer and even showed up at one person’s home in East Tennessee, a release stated. The incident happened on Sept. 12.

The resident said that an individual called them, claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The person told them that they owed money and would be prosecuted if they didn’t pay, according to officials.

The scam took a turn when the person showed up at their home with a bag, and the resident gave them the money, officials said. They also told the individual to transfer money three different times via an ATM machine in Knoxville.

The “imposter” was described as a male in his mid-30s with a mustache and displayed a badge to the homeowner, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said that deputies are investigating the case and urged others in the community not to fall victim to the scam.

“PLEASE do not become a victim of this criminal activity. If you receive a call from someone claiming to work for a law enforcement agency at any level of government claiming you have unpaid fines and that you owe money, HANG UP THE PHONE!” a spokesperson said. “The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, nor ANY law enforcement agency will EVER call an individual to tell them they have unpaid fines, or that they will be arrested if they don’t pay the fines.”

In addition, police officials said that law enforcement agencies would not call or show up at homes and about outstanding warrants or fines.

BCSO deputies reportedly regularly call citizens regarding business, but will never ask for money. If you feel like you’re being scammed, you can call the main number for the agency to verify the individual works for them.

