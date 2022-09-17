Sunny and warm heading into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine has been abundant to start the weekend and that looks to continue as we head into our Sunday and much of next week with high pressure in control. Temperatures will fall through the evening and that will leave us starting out in the lower 60s for Sunday morning before sunshine returns and quickly warms us for the afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans on heading out this evening the forecast looks to be perfect as we see mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s for the start of the Vols game. We’ll cool things down through the evening and overnight as Sunday starts out on a cooler note as temperatures start out around 61 before sunshine warms us into the afternoon.

Warm and a little humid Sunday afternoon (WVLT)

The weather will be perfect once again to head outside during the afternoon with highs back into the middle 80s and some lower humidity once again. Winds will remain out of the northeast, but that will begin to change throughout the upcoming week as moisture will continue to return slowly. If you are planning on being outdoors make sure to keep the sunscreen handy and some water close by with the warmer temperatures.,

LOOKING AHEAD

Officially Fall starts on Thursday this week, but the forecast is featuring a more summer like pattern with high temperatures rebounding above average. As we head into Monday a few more clouds will roll in thanks to a weak boundary to the north and that may be just strong enough to squeeze out a stray shower late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Expect high temperatures to be in the lower 90s starting Tuesday and sticking around for several days before another front tries to move through by late week.

Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.