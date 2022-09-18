ESPN College GameDay to come to Rocky Top for Florida game

By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN College GameDay is returning to the University of Tennessee for the Southeastern Conference opener at Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2016.

The show, college football’s longest-running pregame show, will air on ESPN from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24, as the Vols go head-to-head with the Gators. The broadcast location has not been announced yet.

It marks the 10th time that Tennessee will host College GameDay and the 22nd time that the Vols have appeared on the show, according to Athletics officials. The past two times that the show was hosted on Rocky Top, Tennessee faced Florida.

#CheckerNeyland will also return for Saturday’s big matchup, showcasing the recognizable checkerboard pattern throughout the stadium. Going to the game? You can check which color to wear in accordance with your section online.

The Sept. 24 game has been sold out; therefore, officials are encouraging fans to arrive early and have their tickets ready. Gate 21 Will Call opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 15 in the AP Top-25 Poll.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Vol fans can watch the game on WVLT, as well as, in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after game highlights.

