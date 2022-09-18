Feeling more like summer. but cooler weather isn’t far away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plenty of sunshine around for the weekend and that will continue into the new week as well as it’ll feel more like summer at times. The first day of Fall arrives for Thursday and a front looks to bring changes just in time for the end of he week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Moving through the overnight we are looking at mostly clear skies with just a few clouds passing by from time to time. Temperatures will steadily cool and that will make for a cool and refreshing start for Monday morning. Most areas are waking up to temperatures around 60 degrees, but a few rural locations will fall back into the upper 50s. Sunshine will return for the afternoon and that will help to warm us quickly.

If you are a fan of the warmer weather the good news is we have plenty of that ahead as Monday afternoon features highs in the upper 80s. Factor in a little more humidity with a southwest wind it will feel a few degrees warmer. Get ready for the heat to crank up for the first half of the week as temperatures will be well above average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Normally this time of year we are sitting pretty close to 83 degrees during the afternoon, but for Tuesday and Wednesday we are looking at high temperatures closer to 90 and even the middle 90s by Wednesday afternoon. A weak front looks to move in for Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing increasing cloud cover and a few stray showers or sprinkles.

A stronger front moves in Thursday and that looks to flip the pattern temporarily as highs fall into the upper 70s Friday with cool mornings as lows head into the upper 50s. Something to watch as we head throughout the week.

