Four juveniles arrested after armed robbery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four boys were arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue at around 4:00 a.m. where they made contact with two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who had fled the scene in an SUV afterward.

A detailed description of the suspected vehicle was produced, which led officers to pinpoint a possible location of the suspects, officials said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address on Hickory Woods Road in West Knoxville. They found the SUV and detained four juvenile males, according to a KPD release.

Three of the suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, and all four were charged with weapon and drug charges.

A KPD spokesperson thanks KCSO for its assistance in the investigation.

“A big thanks to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the successful resolution of this incident,” the spokesperson said.

