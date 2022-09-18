Four juveniles arrested after armed robbery in Knoxville

Three of the suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, and all four were charged with weapon and drug charges.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four boys were arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue at around 4:00 a.m. where they made contact with two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who had fled the scene in an SUV afterward.

A detailed description of the suspected vehicle was produced, which led officers to pinpoint a possible location of the suspects, officials said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address on Hickory Woods Road in West Knoxville. They found the SUV and detained four juvenile males, according to a KPD release.

Three of the suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, and all four were charged with weapon and drug charges.

A KPD spokesperson thanks KCSO for its assistance in the investigation.

“A big thanks to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the successful resolution of this incident,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Plane crash
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Farragut High School
Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash
Scammers are likely to call you.
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say

Latest News

Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’
Vols win, you win | Here’s how to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee Sunday
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts to scoring a touchdown during the second half...
ESPN College GameDay to come to Rocky Top for Florida game
Heating up for the new week
Staying dry but feeling more like summer for the new week
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Florida game