Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital.

The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them.

“I just feel like they are all my people,” said Marylyn Esposito. “I love the veterans.”

This was the first trip for Honor Flight Kentucky for war era vets since 2019 due to the pandemic. Almost all of those onboard waited nearly three years to go on the trip.

“Canceled, canceled twice in 2020,” said Earl Sosby. “Twice in 2021 because of COVID-19. Was put on the priority list last year. Was put on the first flight out of Lexington for men this year.”

The day began before sunrise and ended around 8:30 Saturday evening. The Patriot Guard and other volunteers sent off the more than 60 veterans and their guardians.

They were greeted with cheers from cheerleaders in D.C.

Then they visited the new Pentagon memorial in honor of those who died in 9/11.

From there, it was off to see the Marine Corps memorial, changing of the guard and wreath laying ceremony.

Stops also included the WWII memorial and the newly redesigned memorial honoring those lost in Korea and the Vietnam Wall.

Hundreds of people lined the tarmac to welcome home their heroes.

The Honor Flight started with mostly WWII vets, but that generation is quickly dying off. Twelve years ago, the plane was full of WWII vets.

This year, there were only two.

Honor Flight Kentucky is sponsored by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

