Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say

The incident started as an argument that quickly turned violent, according to a Knoxville police report.
Christopher Abner
Christopher Abner(JIMS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man stabbed his uncle multiple times during a fight, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The uncle, Greg Stooksbury, drove over to his nephew’s house to pick up him for errands. Christopher Abner, 21, started to argue with his uncle as they met at the backdoor, according to police.

Stooksbury told police the argument turned physical soon after. Abner grabbed a knife and started to stab his uncle multiple times, the report stated.

Abner told police that Stooksbury grabbed a hold of his hair. Abner asked Stooksbury to let go of his hair and stabbed him when he refused, according to his statement to police.

A witness told police that she was reading in the garage of the home when she heard Stooksbury and Abner yelling. When she left the garage, she saw Abner on top of Stooksbury, attempting to stab him, the report stated. The witness said she was able to get the knife away from Abner and get in between the two to stop the fight.

Officers determined Abner to be the primary aggressor in this incident and took him into custody. Abner was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Farragut High School
Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school
Scammers are likely to call you.
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

Latest News

Plenty of heat and humidity ahead this week
Feeling more like summer. but cooler weather isn’t far away
TDOT survey, geotechnical engineers and environmental staff have been on site completing...
‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long
Chris Easterly, film director, looks at theater screen at Regal Downtown West Cinema on Sunday.
Filmmaker’s dream comes true seeing his film on the big screen
Jones Cove Road construction
Construction continues on new Jones Cove Road bridge