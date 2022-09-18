Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man stabbed his uncle multiple times during a fight, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The uncle, Greg Stooksbury, drove over to his nephew’s house to pick up him for errands. Christopher Abner, 21, started to argue with his uncle as they met at the backdoor, according to police.

Stooksbury told police the argument turned physical soon after. Abner grabbed a knife and started to stab his uncle multiple times, the report stated.

Abner told police that Stooksbury grabbed a hold of his hair. Abner asked Stooksbury to let go of his hair and stabbed him when he refused, according to his statement to police.

A witness told police that she was reading in the garage of the home when she heard Stooksbury and Abner yelling. When she left the garage, she saw Abner on top of Stooksbury, attempting to stab him, the report stated. The witness said she was able to get the knife away from Abner and get in between the two to stop the fight.

Officers determined Abner to be the primary aggressor in this incident and took him into custody. Abner was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

