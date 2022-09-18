Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Florida game

This will be the sixth #CheckerNeyland in program history.
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced that the Southeastern Conference opener football game against Florida on Saturday will be checkered.

Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

This will be the sixth #CheckerNeyland in program history, according to school officials. You can check which color to wear in accordance with your section online.

The Sept. 24 game has been sold out; therefore, officials are encouraging fans to arrive early and have their tickets ready. Gate 21 Will Call opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

