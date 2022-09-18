One dead following shooting on Wilson Avenue

The investigation is ongoing at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead after his arrival, according to KPD.

Officers have determined the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Wilson Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, and in the preliminary stages at this time, a KPD spokesperson said.

Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

