Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis. (Source: TANA CANTRELL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Farragut High School
Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school
Scammers are likely to call you.
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

Latest News

This photo provided by law enforcement shows 33-year-old Heather Adkins.
Mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism
Plenty of heat and humidity ahead this week
Feeling more like summer. but cooler weather isn’t far away
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP
TDOT survey, geotechnical engineers and environmental staff have been on site completing...
‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long