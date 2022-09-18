Staying dry but feeling more like summer for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and dry weather continues today and throughout the majority of the week. We do look to get pretty hot this week, making it feel more like summer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out a little cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s along the Plateau, foothills, and mountains. The valley is in the lower 60s this morning.

That sunshine continues today with those dry conditions. Highs are expected to get near 86 degrees. We are slowly warming up day to day heading into the new work week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Officially Fall starts on Thursday this week, but the forecast is featuring a more summer-like pattern with high temperatures rebounding above average. As we head into Monday a few more clouds will roll in thanks to a weak boundary to the north and that may be just strong enough to squeeze out a stray shower late Monday into Tuesday morning.

We are back near 90 degrees on Tuesday but closer to 94 by Wednesday.

It looks like a weak cold front arrives Thursday knocking those temperatures down. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us look to stay dry. We will go from the upper 80s on Thursday to the lower 80s by Friday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, highs remain in the mid-80s next weekend with a stray shower or two both days.

