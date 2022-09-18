Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her boyfriend, Tomas Pascual in Greenville, S.C.

Gaspar-Sebastian is Hispanic and 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Have you seen #missingperson Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15? She was last seen on September 2nd at 7 am when she was...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Friday, September 16, 2022

