Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15.
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her.
Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her boyfriend, Tomas Pascual in Greenville, S.C.
Gaspar-Sebastian is Hispanic and 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.
Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
