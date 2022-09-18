Vols win, you win | Here’s how to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee Sunday

The offer is only for Sunday, Sept. 18.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Go Vols! Dunkin Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate Tennessee’s recent victory over Akron.

The offer is valid on Sunday, Sept. 18, at participating restaurants in Tennessee, according to a release.

The promotion is limited to one per customer per visit and may not be combined with other offers.

You can redeem the offer here.

