Vols win, you win | Here’s how to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Go Vols! Dunkin Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate Tennessee’s recent victory over Akron.

The offer is valid on Sunday, Sept. 18, at participating restaurants in Tennessee, according to a release.

The promotion is limited to one per customer per visit and may not be combined with other offers.

You can redeem the offer here.

VOLS WIN / YOU WIN



Get a free coffee today at participating Tennessee @dunkindonuts locations



Tap to redeem » https://t.co/m7fkGvdSqt pic.twitter.com/9F913ZnvRE — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022

