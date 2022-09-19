Few spotty showers overnight, getting hot the next few days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are increasing for most of the week. A cold front arrives by late-week bringing little rain, but a big drop in temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty rain and storms develop later tonight and throughout the overnight hours. A few downpours and light showers are possible through Tuesday morning. We’ll drop to around 67 degrees.

After starting out with a few showers Tuesday, we clear out and heat up! Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees but feeling closer to those mid-90s at times with the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are mostly sunny Wednesday with highs getting to 94 degrees! That humidity will once again make it feel a few degrees warmer. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you are outside.

Now, Thursday we’re monitoring the pace of a cold front. As of now, we’ll hit 84 degrees with spotty rain and storms. It will also be breezier, with gusts of 20+ mph.

While the rain isn’t impressive, at least the heat takes a hit. We’ll fall back (pun intended with the official start of fall late Thursday) to highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s this weekend.

If you’re hoping for rain, as of now we’re seeing a 60% coverage Sunday night in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

