Few spotty showers overnight, getting hot the next few days

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front to bring us a big cool down by the end of the week.
Big temperatures swing this week
Big temperatures swing this week(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are increasing for most of the week. A cold front arrives by late-week bringing little rain, but a big drop in temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty rain and storms develop later tonight and throughout the overnight hours. A few downpours and light showers are possible through Tuesday morning. We’ll drop to around 67 degrees.

After starting out with a few showers Tuesday, we clear out and heat up! Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees but feeling closer to those mid-90s at times with the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are mostly sunny Wednesday with highs getting to 94 degrees! That humidity will once again make it feel a few degrees warmer. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you are outside.

Now, Thursday we’re monitoring the pace of a cold front. As of now, we’ll hit 84 degrees with spotty rain and storms. It will also be breezier, with gusts of 20+ mph.

While the rain isn’t impressive, at least the heat takes a hit. We’ll fall back (pun intended with the official start of fall late Thursday) to highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s this weekend.

If you’re hoping for rain, as of now we’re seeing a 60% coverage Sunday night in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Four juveniles arrested after armed robbery in Knoxville
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Imagen ilustrativa
Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting
Christopher Abner
Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say

Latest News

Spotty rain and storms tonight.
Getting hotter, with spotty storms moving through briefly
We'll warm temperatures up for Tuesday
Getting hotter, with spotty storms moving through briefly
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms tonight, moving in with increasing...
Getting hotter, with spotty storms moving through briefly
Plenty of heat and humidity ahead this week
Feeling more like summer. but cooler weather isn’t far away