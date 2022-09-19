Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Four juveniles arrested after armed robbery in Knoxville
Imagen ilustrativa
Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Vid'l opens its doors in the Old City
Plant-based restaurant opens in the Old City
Vid'l opens its doors in the Old City
Vid'l opens its doors in the Old City
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico