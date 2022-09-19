Getting hotter, with spotty storms moving through briefly

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms tonight, moving in with increasing heat and humidity for a couple of days.
Spotty rain and storms tonight.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few fronts moving through at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner, at least one brings a better coverage in rain. We’re starting this week with a warm front’s spotty storms and increasing heat and humidity!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is still mild, with a mostly clear sky, and patchy, dense fog. We’re starting the day around 59 degrees, which is seasonable.

It’s heating up even more, starting today! We’re topping out around 87 degrees, but it feels several degrees warmer due to rising humidity. We’re seeing scattered clouds increase as well, with a partly cloudy at times day.

This evening through tonight, spotty rain and storms are developing and moving through. It’s a 20% coverage of our area, with spotty downpours and storms, and a few light showers as well. We’ll only drop to around 67 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are still aimed at 90s! We’re looking a partly cloudy view, with a stray shower early Tuesday, then mostly sunny and 90 degrees. Then Wednesday is mostly sunny and 94 degrees. It’s also more humid, so it feels several degrees hotter. Stay hydrated!

Now, Thursday we’re monitoring the pace of a cold front. As of now, we’ll hit 84 degrees with spotty rain and storms, from a “cold front”. It will also be breezier, with gusts of 20+ mph.

While the rain isn’t impressive, at least the heat takes a hit. We’ll fall back (pun intended with the official start of fall late Thursday) to highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s this weekend.

If you’re hoping for rain, as of now we’re seeing a 60% coverage Sunday night in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

