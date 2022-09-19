How to beat Florida off the field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee faces off against Florida on Saturday, but people are able to beat the Gators and spread some Volunteer spirit off the field. MEDIC is hosting its annual blood drive competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth Blood Center, to see who can collect the most blood.

The drive will run from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. All donors will receive a t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King and Dunkin. Donors will also be entered into a raffle to receive a tailgate basket.

MEDIC is in critical need of blood donations. Centers currently have less than a day inventory of O Positive blood, according to MEDIC officials. Appointments are encouraged as MEDIC officials anticipate a wait because of the promotion. You can schedule an appointment here.

