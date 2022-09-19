Isaiah 117 House to host golf tournament to support foster placement

Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that offers physical and emotional support for children awaiting foster care placement.
(KNOP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House, a group that assists in foster child placement, will be hosting a golf tournament to support the Blount County house this month. The event will raise money for foster assistance.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 23 and will kick off at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m.

“Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them,” representatives with the group said.

The event will be held at Egwani Farms Golf Course, located at 3920 S Singleton Station Rd. in Rockford.

