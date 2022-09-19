Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after damaging the lawn of a church in Knox County, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Brian Saddoris was taken into custody Saturday after he did burnouts on the Bays Mountain Baptist Church lawn while drunk, the report said. Officers responded to the Bays Mountain Road area on the call of a man driving recklessly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses after locating Saddoris in a neighbor’s yard “yelling and cussing.”

One witness told officers Saddoris offered to help fix his broken-down car after giving him a ride to his home from down the street, the report said. The witness said he gathered tools and got back into Saddoris’ car, even though he had reservations since Saddoris was drunk at the time.

Once in the car, Saddoris reportedly told the witness to “buckle up and hang on” and started doing burnouts in the street before doing the same in the church’s lawn. After the witness confronted Saddoris on his driving, Saddoris reportedly told him “he would give him something to be mad about” and did more burn outs, drove back home, got an AK-47 and fired shots toward the back of the property.

Saddoris was taken into custody after officers found grass and mud on his car. During the arrest, Saddoris reportedly resisted and told officers he would fight them. He was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

