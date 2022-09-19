Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responding

Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior to transfer to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Rural Metro Fire is on the scene, in the area of 2130 Lyons Bend Rd where a man has fallen 40...
Rural Metro Fire is on the scene, in the area of 2130 Lyons Bend Rd where a man has fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck(Rural Metro Fire)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency.

The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said.

Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior to transfer to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

