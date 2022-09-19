Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says

A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said.
Sep. 19, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said.

Isaiah Thurman reportedly drove to Dalton Collision on East Emory Road on Friday, Aug. 26, where he rammed his car into an overhead door, causing $16,000 in damage. Security camera footage showed this, but officers were unable to identify Thurman’s license plate number from the footage, the report said.

Thurman allegedly returned to Dalton Collision on Friday.

“He took a Subway sandwich, opened it up, spit in it and said, “Tell jerry, here’s his f****** sandwich” and he threw it at the receptionist,” the report stated.

Officers caught up to Thurman at a nearby Weigel’s, where he told them he had previously worked for the business in 2004 and was upset with the owner. Thurman was charged with vandalism.

