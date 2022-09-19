Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June.

The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI).

The settlement declared that the status of a student in RTI cannot impact the evaluation of a student for disability services. A child will not need to go through all steps of RTI before receiving help.

RTI is a process used by educators to help struggling students. The first tier of RTI is the set of standards and instructions established for all students in the curriculum. The second tier targets students who are behind a grade level will receive additional instruction in small groups. Tier three includes individualized instruction for students who don’t respond to the first two tiers.

You can read the full settlement here:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.