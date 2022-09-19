Suspect steals over $300 worth of crab legs from Walmart, police say

Crab leg theft suspect
Crab leg theft suspect(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are looking for a man they say stole over $300 worth of crab legs from Walmart last month.

On Aug. 22 around 4:52 p.m., a man dressed in red allegedly walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive and placed a large box of crab legs into a shopping cart, according to MPD.

Witnesses told police the suspect pushed the cart to the front of the store, removed the box and walked out of the store without paying. The crab legs were valued at $330.

He left the scene in a red Chevy Camaro with an unregistered tag.

The suspect is described as a Black male, thin-medium build, possibly over 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black and white cap with a mushroom in the center, a red graphic shirt, with a white star and blue around the neck, red pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Sargeant Dugger at 901-636-4535.

