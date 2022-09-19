Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men they are calling dangerous. They’ve been on the run for months, according to Crime Stoppers.

Stacy Payne with ETVCS outlined the crimes she said the two committed. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on harassment charges. Payne said Campbell made threats to businesses in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and could be anywhere in East Tennessee.

Campbell made calls to Bearden Behavioral Health and made threats, according to a police report. Campbell reportedly told an employee “don’t you dare put me on hold, or I will come down there and murder you in your sleep along with everyone else there. I will rain down hellfire on everyone in the practice.”

The second man to look out for is Terrell Matthews, Payne said.

“We have partnered with the Knoxville Police Department really looking for him. He is wanted on assault charges stemming from an incident that happened back in March,” she said.

Matthews assaulted a friend he claimed owed him money, punching her in the jaw while she was in her car, according to another police report.

“Both of these men should be considered dangerous. Do not approach them. Contact Crime Stoppers, let’s get them off the streets,” Payne said.

Those with information can share it with Crime Stoppers here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.