Two people hurt after fire near Mechanicsville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are in serious condition after a fire near Mechanicsville. The Knoxville Department put out flames at a home on Mississippi Avenue early Monday morning.

Crews responded just before 3:30 am to a call of two people possibly trapped inside. They were able to put the flames out and two people were sent to local hospitals in serious condition.

Firefighters have not said how the fire started.

