Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests

Two people were arrested Monday after a car chase and drug bust, an incident report states.
Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The chase happened around 1:30 p.m., the report said, when officers tried to stop a Chrysler 300 for tinted windows on Dry Gap Road at E. Emory Road. The driver, identified as Lucky Clark, allegedly evaded the traffic stop by driving off, crashing into another car on Dry Gap Road.

“Officers responded to the scene of the crash to check on the victims who were checked OK at that time,” the report said. “My pursuit continued north on Dry Gap reaching speeds of 80mph+ and not using any due regard for any other drivers on the roadway.”

After the crash, Clark reportedly lost control of his car in a field on Pedigo Road, then ran on foot into a wooded area. Officers learned from a witness that Clark had gotten in a blue Jeep Cherokee, which officers then stopped on E. Emory Road, the report said.

Skyy Miller was reportedly driving the Cherokee, while Clark was the passenger. After taking the two into custody, officers said they found the following in Clark’s original car:

  • A fifth of Hennessey
  • 171 Oxycodone pills
  • 2 Adderall pills
  • 2.2 grams of marijuana
  • $1,923 in cash

Clark also reportedly told officers he was high at the time of the chase, landing him his second DUI charge. He was charged with not exercising due care while driving, driving under the influence, evading arrest at risk of death or injury, leaving the scene of an accident and speeding.

Miller was charged with accessory after the fact and evading arrest.

