Going for hundreds: how to avoid being scammed buying second hand Vols tickets

Tickets for the Vols vs Gators game tickets are sold out, but on secondary ticket sites, they’re selling for hundreds.
As tickets skyrocket for the VOls Gators game, some are showing how to avoid being scammed.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, the Vols and Gators will take the field against each other in a matchup for the ages.

A week before the Vols played Akron, tickets to the Vols game sold out, but that’s not keeping prices from soaring on the secondary market.

”If you want to go, you’re going to have to pony up for this game, for sure,” said Brian Jones, a season ticket holder and moderator for several Facebook pages focusing on secondary UT tickets.

On websites like StubHub and Seat Geek, resale tickets are nearing the $300 range.

”500 bucks for a ticket for a regular season game that’s crazy, but you can’t even sit up top from what I’m reading and what I’m seeing for less than 200 bucks,” said Jones.

While there are more protections to buying resale tickets on sites like Stubhub and Seat Geek, some fans turn to Facebook pages and other ways to buy tickets after the game is sold out.

This avenue leaves many susceptible to being scammed.

Bad dealers could be lurking in the wait, hoping an eager fan searching for the best deal will throw caution to the wind and give the scammer hundreds expecting a ticket that the scammer has no intention of providing.

”Look at their profile, message them,” said Jones. “I always tell people to give them a call, and if they don’t talk on the phone or face to face, it’s probably a fake profile, that’s a red flag.”

Ask to talk on the phone, make sure the profile is interested in UT sports or has aged a while are ways to make sure you’re dealing with someone who has a ticket.

Jones adds another way to make sure a fan is safe buying tickets from an unknown source: using a payment system that offers the purchaser protections.

”PayPal and Venmo offer payment protection. That’s a good way to be protected, but you know, man, you’ve got to do your homework,” said Jones.

The University of Tennessee switched to mobile ticketing for the 2022 season. Officials stressed part of the decision was made to reduce the possibility of fraud.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

