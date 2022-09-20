Man arrested for sexual battery on church playground, report says

A man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after he sexually harassed two women on a church playground Sunday, an incident report states.
David Edmondson
David Edmondson(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after he sexually harassed two women on a church playground Sunday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

The man, identified as David Edmondson, reportedly approached the two victims at Central Baptist Church on Broadway and began speaking to them. According to the report, he told one of the women he was her father and spoke to another about her mother’s death. After speaking to them, Edmondson allegedly grabbed one of the women “by the buttock” and pulled his shorts down, touching himself in front of the two women.

After speaking with the victims at a nearby business, officers responded to the church, the report said.

“Upon officers arrival, Edmondson was laying down in the playground with his shorts down to his knees masturbating. I told Edmondson to put his clothes on. At this time, members of the church were arriving to church service and Edmonson was in view of them,” the report stated.

Edmondson then reportedly threw a syringe across the playground fence before being taken into custody. Edmondson also allegedly resisted arrest by trying to bite one of the responding officers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

