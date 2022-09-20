Missing teen last seen in room, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl, the agency announced Monday.

Jazmin Garcia reportedly could be in the Western Heights area and was last seen Monday around 11:30 p.m. She is 5′4″, officials said.

Those with information should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

