Missing teen last seen in room, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl, the agency announced Monday.
Jazmin Garcia
Jazmin Garcia(Crime Stoppers)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl, the agency announced Monday.

Jazmin Garcia reportedly could be in the Western Heights area and was last seen Monday around 11:30 p.m. She is 5′4″, officials said.

Those with information should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

