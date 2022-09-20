More heat and humidity for now, with a couple of Fall fronts ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few fronts moving through at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner, at least one brings a better coverage in rain. The first one came with spotty rain last night, but leaves us with more heat and humidity for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This this morning, spotty rain and storms develop and move through our area. It peaked at a 20% coverage overnight, and tapers to about 10% of our area still seeing stray rain to start the day. This adds up to more humidity, limiting our cooling to around 67 degrees.

We have a mostly sunny Tuesday, and leftover higher humidity. The sunshine always makes us feel hotter, but in the shade that humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer today. We’re topping out around 90 degrees, which is almost 10 degrees above average.

Tonight stays clear, with patchy fog developing, and a low around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is also hotter, as we top out around 92 degrees. That humidity makes it feel several degrees hotter again, so stay hydrated!

Now, Thursday we’re monitoring the pace of a cold front. As of now, we’ll hit 86 degrees with spotty rain and storms, from a “cold front” midday through the afternoon hours. It will also be breezier, with gusts of 20+ mph.

While the rain isn’t impressive, at least the heat takes a hit! Technically the Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM Thursday, so this is good timing. We’ll drop to the mid 50s Thursday night, and then have the first full day of Fall in the mid 70s with sunshine on Friday!

If you’re hoping for rain, the second cold front in the your First Alert 8-Day Planner brings a better coverage. The timing is aimed at scattered rain Sunday afternoon, with more rain at times Sunday night to early Monday morning.

