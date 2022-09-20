Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry.

When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.

On Tuesday, volunteers at the food ministry had a birthday surprise for her to celebrate her 100-year milestone.

“Oh my, I thought we weren’t doing this again,” Shy said as she walked in the door with balloons and a big birthday cake, waiting for her.

“Where did the 100 go? Where did they go? I look back, I don’t know,” she said.

Volunteer at Sevier County Food Ministry says her 100 year milestone is a blessing from God. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

For 12 years, she’s volunteered at the food ministry she said she needed something to do after she retired.

“My girls are away from me. I have no relatives here. So this is my family and I love every one of them,” said Shy.

While she said she moves a little slower than she used to, she remembers a lot over the years. Most of it, she said was good times and making good friends.

“I dread the day when I can’t come out here. I hope that is the day that the Lord says come home,” she said.

She said her secret to a long healthy life is simply a blessing from God.

“Thank you, and thank you to all these people around me. I’m so blessed,” she said.

Until recently, Shy drove herself around town but has now agreed to let someone take her where she needs to go.

