Staying hot and humid before the first fall front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hot and steamy weather continues Wednesday, but cooler air is right around the corner as a cold front arrives Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays clear, with patchy fog developing, and a low of around 63 degrees.

Wednesday is also hotter, as we top out around 92 degrees. That humidity makes it feel several degrees hotter again, so stay hydrated! Sunshine continues throughout the day with a chance for a stray shower overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now, Thursday we’re monitoring the pace of a cold front. As of now, we’ll hit 86 degrees with spotty rain and storms, from a “cold front” midday through the afternoon hours. It will also be breezier, with gusts of 20+ mph.

While the rain isn’t impressive, at least the heat takes a hit! Technically the Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM Thursday, so this is good timing. We’ll drop to the mid-50s Thursday night, and then have the first full day of Fall in the mid-70s with sunshine on Friday!

If you’re hoping for rain, the second cold front in your First Alert 8-Day Planner brings better coverage. The timing is aimed at scattered rain Sunday afternoon, with more rain at times Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.