Taylor Swift receives ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’

WSMV Taylor Swift
WSMV Taylor Swift
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Songwriters Association International awarded Taylor Swift the ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’ honors on Tuesday night.

In addition to Swift, Ashley Gorley received ‘Songwriter of the Decade.’

Their achievements were announced at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night.

Twenty performers took the stage including Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Parmalee and Alana Springsteen.

The long list of performers included:

  • Pat Alger
  • Tony Arata
  • Babyface
  • Kent Blazy
  • Jacob Davis
  • Gayle
  • Hardy
  • Walker Hayes
  • Josh Jenkins
  • Matt Jenkins
  • Matt McGinn
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Matt Rogers
  • Jenn Schott
  • Nathan Spicer
  • Matthew West

The decade award winners were determined by their cumulative songwriting success between 2010 and 2019, where points were given by calculating the percentage of songwriting credits in a Nashville-associated song and tracking each song’s performance on a week-to-week basis in the following top 20 charts:

  • Billboard Country Airplay Chart
  • Billboard Pop Songs Chart
  • Billboard Christian Airplay Chart
  • Billboard Rock Airplay Chart

For the ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’ award, there was an additional requirement that they must be a recording artist as well as a credited songwriter of the song for points to count.

In addition to celebrating the aforementioned decade winners, the evening also honored the 2022 song, songwriter, and songwriter-artist of the year, as well as previously announced recipients, Garth Brooks (Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award) and Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO, Jon Platt (NSAI President’s Keystone Award).

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
Campbell Colby and Terrell Matthews
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Derek Geary
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

Latest News

Knox County participates in child passenger safety
Will your car seat protect your child?
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley breaks down the impacts of two cold fronts, one of which...
One more pool day? Hot and humid ahead of two Fall fronts
East Tennessee high school football season is officially underway. Varsity All Access is...
Varsity All Access | Notable games for Week-6
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass over Tennessee linebacker Byron Young (6)...
Tennessee locking in on SEC East showdown against Florida
Nurse Brandy Klein, Officer Cassie Bell and Officer Angela Hodge performed CPR and administered...
Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff