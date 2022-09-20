Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looking for endangered child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for an endangered child out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency.

Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt and black sweatpants with a grey jacket near Volunteer High School.

Counts is 5″1′ and 11 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. Those with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts, who is missing from Mount Carmel. She was last seen in the area of Volunteer High School.



If you see Aleeyah, please call the Mount Carmel Police Department at 423-272-7121 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/mN3MAze9sG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 20, 2022

