Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looking for endangered child

Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday.
Aleeyah Counts, 14
Aleeyah Counts, 14(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for an endangered child out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency.

Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt and black sweatpants with a grey jacket near Volunteer High School.

Counts is 5″1′ and 11 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. Those with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Colby and Terrell Matthews
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Isaiah Thurman
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Rural Metro Fire is on the scene, in the area of 2130 Lyons Bend Rd where a man has fallen 40...
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley we have a steamy couple of days, but at least a couple of...
More heat and humidity for now, with a couple of Fall fronts ahead
David Edmondson
Man arrested for sexual battery on church playground, report says
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
Chick-fil-A announces opening for second Sevierville location
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game