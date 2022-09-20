Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looking for endangered child
Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for an endangered child out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency.
Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt and black sweatpants with a grey jacket near Volunteer High School.
Counts is 5″1′ and 11 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes. Those with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
