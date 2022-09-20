Tennessee fan apparel sales skyrocket ahead of Florida checker game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Volunteers fan apparel sales have skyrocketed following a winning streak for the first three games of the season.

Knoxville stores, HoundDogs and DW Designs, said everything is being sold at lightning speed.

“This is why we got into this business,” Jesse Thomason, co-owner of HoundDogs said, “It’s more fun when they’re winning.”

“It’s been really amazing to see just the atmosphere, the excitement, the smiles on people’s faces how they’re excited to come in and get certain things,” Dan Wilson, owner of DW Designs said.

Both stores are seeing a prosperous September.

“From ‘18, ‘19, ‘21 to now, it just keeps going up,” Thomason said.

Some of HoundDogs’ popular items include the checkerboard overalls and orange and white t-shirts as people prepare for the checkerboard game.

Thomason explained, “We’re just running around just trying to find product, trying to get stuff to sell, trying to get stuff that people like.”

“Expectations are high, spirits are high like I said we’re honestly having a hard time keeping stuff stocked,” Wilson said.

At DW Designs, it’s not the products themselves, but the size they’re having a hard time keeping in stock. Size Large is popular and clearing out on store shelves along with lightweight sweatshirts.

“This year, there’s just something different. It’s a way of life. It brings up the spirits of everyone, helps local businesses like myself, restaurants, bars-all the different aspects. And truly it brings I don’t know like a joy and I think a nostalgia,” Wilson explained.

The last time Vols football was 3 and 0 was 2016, which was also the last year Tennessee won against Florida.

