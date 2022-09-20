Tennessee Smokies are back in the postseason

Smokies return to playoffs for first time since 2013
Tennessee Smokies
Tennessee Smokies(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2013.

Tuesday night they will meet the Rocket City Trash Pandas. These two organizations are very familiar with one another, meeting a total of 30 times during the regular season, with Rocket City winning 18 of them.

This year, the Smokies found tons of success in their offense. In fact, third base coach Nick Lovullo said it’s all about putting together some good at-bats.

“The guys are loose, the guys are really excited,” said Lovullo. “The last few games of the last series we were like, ‘okay come on,’ not like ‘let’s get it over with,’ but we have a lot to look forward to. We came out yesterday and had a workout, and the energy was there, and the guys were buzzing around, and it was a fun atmosphere. The guys are excited, they’re ready to go.”

The Smokies and Trash Pandas take the diamond Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m.

