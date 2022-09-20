Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida.

The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron, where he was seen throwing punches at a visiting player. Calloway was ejected from that game.

The penalty comes directly from UT- not the NCAA or SEC. Calloway will be available to play for the second half of the Florida game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.