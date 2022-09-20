Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

The penalty comes directly from UT- not the NCAA or SEC.
Jimmy Calloway
Jimmy Calloway(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida.

The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron, where he was seen throwing punches at a visiting player. Calloway was ejected from that game.

The penalty comes directly from UT- not the NCAA or SEC. Calloway will be available to play for the second half of the Florida game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Colby and Terrell Matthews
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
Isaiah Thurman
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Rural Metro Fire is on the scene, in the area of 2130 Lyons Bend Rd where a man has fallen 40...
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

Latest News

David Edmondson
Man arrested for sexual battery on church playground, report says
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
Chick-fil-A announces opening for second Sevierville location
Vols and Lady Vols to host Market Square Madness
A man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after he sexually harassed two women on a...
Man arrested for sexual battery on church playground, report says