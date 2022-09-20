tnAchieves needs 4,500 additional volunteer mentors


TnAchieves looking for mentors
TnAchieves looking for mentors
By Justina Latimer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you are looking to make a difference in the lives of young students tnAchieves is in need of more volunteer mentors.

It’s dedicating just a small part of your time to encourage a young mind.

“For a student who is the first in their family to go to college who doesn’t necessarily have a firm college-going background to fall back on at home, having someone from the community step in and say hey I am here to help, I am here to offer support, is really really powerful,” said Tyler Ford, Senior Director of Mentors.

Every year tnAchieves recruits thousands of volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through their post-secondary journey.

With just four weeks from the Oct 21st deadline, they still need 4500 additional volunteer mentors to serve the TN Promise Class of 2023.

“Our mentors essentially starting in November of 2022 will work with a group of high school seniors in their community. They will check on them on a bi-weekly basis whether that is over emails, text messages, phone calls,” explained Ford.

In Davidson County, 201 mentors are still needed. The need in areas like Rutherford and Williamson Counties is just as significant.

“Our goal is to make sure high school seniors have the opportunity to pursue community, technical college, and pursue something beyond high school to make sure that regardless of their financial background, regardless of their academic background, every student across the state has that chance to really realize their full potential,” Ford stated.

Those interested in applying or learning more can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
Derek Geary
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Hints of fall color have started to pop at the highest elevations of the Smokies.
Hints of fall pop in the Smokies
Spotty showers with a cold front Thursday
Cold front brings little rain but big cool down Thursday
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
Don’t have a ticket? UT announces watch party for Florida game
The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.
NTSB releases report on deadly Jacksboro plane crash
Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says