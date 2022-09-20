tnAchieves needs 4,500 additional volunteer mentors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you are looking to make a difference in the lives of young students tnAchieves is in need of more volunteer mentors.

It’s dedicating just a small part of your time to encourage a young mind.

“For a student who is the first in their family to go to college who doesn’t necessarily have a firm college-going background to fall back on at home, having someone from the community step in and say hey I am here to help, I am here to offer support, is really really powerful,” said Tyler Ford, Senior Director of Mentors.

Every year tnAchieves recruits thousands of volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through their post-secondary journey.

With just four weeks from the Oct 21st deadline, they still need 4500 additional volunteer mentors to serve the TN Promise Class of 2023.

“Our mentors essentially starting in November of 2022 will work with a group of high school seniors in their community. They will check on them on a bi-weekly basis whether that is over emails, text messages, phone calls,” explained Ford.

In Davidson County, 201 mentors are still needed. The need in areas like Rutherford and Williamson Counties is just as significant.

“Our goal is to make sure high school seniors have the opportunity to pursue community, technical college, and pursue something beyond high school to make sure that regardless of their financial background, regardless of their academic background, every student across the state has that chance to really realize their full potential,” Ford stated.

Those interested in applying or learning more can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.

