Vols and Lady Vols to host Market Square Madness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball are moving their preseason fan event to downtown Knoxville next month.

Market Square Madness will be a one-hour program set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. An hour before, fans can hang out and take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. Face painting, contests and a DJ are also expected.

After a performance by the Tennessee dance team, DJ Sterl will introduce this year’s Vols and Lady Vols players. The teams will take on a few challenges at the event, with fan contests mixed in too. The night will conclude with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission to the event is free- you’ll want to park in the Market Square Garage, State Street Garage or Locust Street Garage— each of those will be free to access after 7 p.m.

