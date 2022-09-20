Woman killed, baby injured after DUI crash

The woman’s car hit a telephone pole and flipped, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Blount County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Seymour woman is dead and a baby is injured after a DUI crash in Louisville on Friday, Sept. 16, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Jack Allred, 46 of Maryville, was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Topside Road when he tried to pass other cars. Allred reportedly hit the back of another vehicle, driven by Tracy McKenzie, 54 of Alcoa.

McKenzie’s car left the road, hit a telephone pole and overturned. McKenzie was killed in the accident, and a baby that was in the car with her was injured, THP officials said.

Allred continued driving for about a mile and a half before he stopped at Louisville Christian Church, the report stated. Allred is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI second offense, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with a death of injury, due car, improper passing, reckless driving and driving with no insurance.

