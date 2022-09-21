2023 Tennessee football schedule released

Which teams will the Tennessee Vols face in 2023?
On Shields Watkins Field
On Shields Watkins Field(Rick Russo)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The current football season is not over yet, with the notable matchup between the University of Tennessee vs Florida game Saturday, but Tennessee Football has released its schedule for 2023.

12 games were listed for the next season. The first game is on Sept. 2, 2023, against Virginia, on a “neutral site,” in Nashville.

Seven teams will be coming to our home turf, including Georgia and Texas A&M. While the Vols face Florida in Knoxville this year, Tennessee will be traveling to Gainesville for next year’s game.

You can view the full schedule here:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Colby and Terrell Matthews
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
Isaiah Thurman
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies
Tennessee Smokies are back in the postseason
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
Smokies open the postseason
Tennessee Smokies are back in the postseason
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game