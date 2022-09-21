2023 Tennessee football schedule released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The current football season is not over yet, with the notable matchup between the University of Tennessee vs Florida game Saturday, but Tennessee Football has released its schedule for 2023.

12 games were listed for the next season. The first game is on Sept. 2, 2023, against Virginia, on a “neutral site,” in Nashville.

Seven teams will be coming to our home turf, including Georgia and Texas A&M. While the Vols face Florida in Knoxville this year, Tennessee will be traveling to Gainesville for next year’s game.

You can view the full schedule here:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.