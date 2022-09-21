Active shooter training excercise to be held at West Town Mall

Officials said the training is expected to end around 11:00 p.m.
/ Source: (West Town Mall)
/ Source: (West Town Mall)(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An active shooter training exercise will be held at West Town Mall by multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The training will be closed to the public and include the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, University of Tennessee Police Department, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County 9-1-1 and American Medical Response (AMR), officials said.

Police will begin the exercise after the mall closes at 6:00 p.m. Officials said they will begin closing the JCPenney parking lot area around that time but traffic will still be allowed in and out of the lot until 7:00 p.m., when a hard closure will go into effect.

The exercise will use approximately half of the mall, including the entrance between JCPenney and the Cheesecake Factory. It will begin between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to officials.

Law enforcement is warning residents and visitors that they could spot a large presence of emergency response vehicles and personnel taking part in the training scenarios throughout the evening.

Since the University of Tennessee Medical Center will be participating in the training, visitors at the hospital could also see increased activity in the emergency department in relation to the exercise.

